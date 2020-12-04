Cobbs outlines goals for school system

On Dec. 1, Bernice Cobbs hit the ground running as the new superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools.

“In taking this oath of office, I pledge my commitment to always do what is in the best interest of our students and the community,” Cobbs wrote in an email message distributed that morning to students, parents, faculty and staff.

Her goal as superintendent, she added, is to “continue the works in progress to provide all of our students with instructional initiatives that place emphasis on preparation beyond high school.”

Cobbs spoke later that day to the Franklin County Human Resource Organization at The Franklin Center about her vision for the school system.

Before her appointment as superintendent, Cobbs served as assistant principal of Franklin County High School. Previously, she was principal of Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Boones Mill Elementary and Snow Creek Elementary, and as director of the K-5 curriculum and instruction.

Cobbs holds a doctorate from Virginia Tech, master’s degrees from Radford University and the University of Virginia, a bachelor’s degree from Ferrum College and an associate degree from Virginia Western Community College.

She succeeded Mark Church, who retired Nov. 30.

Reporter Mike Allen contributed to this story.