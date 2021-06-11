COMMENCEMENT 2021

After performing the graduation ritual of turning the tassel, Mason Bowling takes a selfie to document his change in academic status at Franklin County High School - from student to graduate - as the 2021 Commencement concludes Thursday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Bowling, an honor graduate, played boys varsity basketball and was selected Homecoming King this year. More photos from graduation will be uploaded to The Franklin News-Post website throughout the day.