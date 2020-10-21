Community challenge raises nearly $300,000 for three local nonprofits

The Capps and Community Charity Challenge held last week was a goal-smashing success that raised more than its original goal of $200,000. By the time the fundraiser ended Saturday, $287,273 had been raised.

“It really reinforces the faith I have in this community,” said Bruce Shelton, president of Capps Home Building Center.

Capps originally brought the idea for the community challenge to local charities, including Lake Christian Ministries, SML Good Neighbors and Agape Center. The goal was to raise money for the nonprofits that work to help others in the community, something that had been increasingly difficult in recent months due to the growing community needs and a sharp reduction in donations the nonprofits needed to stay afloat.

Capps and several other local businesses created a $100,000 match for anything raised during the community challenge. Shelton said he hoped the community would come together to donate $100,000 that would be matched by Capps and other businesses.

Less than halfway through the weeklong fundraiser, the $100,000 match was reached. Once it was reached, residents, organizations and businesses joined to contribute an additional $40,000 to match along with the original $100,000 match. That goal was even surpassed before the end of the fundraiser on Saturday.