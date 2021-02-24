Community helps stock shelves during Scruggs food drive

Vehicles constantly rolled into Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department on Saturday for its first food drive. It was the final day of a two-week event to help area families in need.

Volunteers opened the department for drive-thru food donations. As vehicles drove through the garage bays to donate bags of non-perishable food, others dropped off checks and other monetary donations.

Saturday’s donations were added to the ones received throughout the past two weeks at 15 area locations. The donations were enough to fill one room of the fire and rescue department.

“I can’t believe what we have collected,” Chief Dempsey Moore said. “It is far beyond what we thought.”

The idea for the food drive initially came together after Moore learned that nearby Westlake Baptist Church’s food pantry was running low. He then approached other department members about hosting a food drive, and they quickly agreed.

On Saturday, Moore thanked the community for helping those in need. “The community has once again came through,” he said.