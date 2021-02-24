Community helps stock shelves during Scruggs food drive

Vehicles constantly rolled into Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department on Saturday for its first food drive. It was the final day of a two-week event to help area families in need.
Volunteers opened the department for drive-thru food donations. As vehicles drove through the garage bays to donate bags of non-perishable food, others dropped off checks and other monetary donations.
Saturday’s donations were added to the ones received throughout the past two weeks at 15 area locations. The donations were enough to fill one room of the fire and rescue department.
“I can’t believe what we have collected,” Chief Dempsey Moore said. “It is far beyond what we thought.”
The idea for the food drive initially came together after Moore learned that nearby Westlake Baptist Church’s food pantry was running low. He then approached other department members about hosting a food drive, and they quickly agreed.
On Saturday, Moore thanked the community for helping those in need. “The community has once again came through,” he said.
Money donated during the drive will be used to purchase additional food at Westlake Kroger, Moore said, adding that the store agreed to provide a 15% discount for the department to purchase food for the food drive.
With the amount of food donated, Moore said there will be enough to refill Westlake Baptist Church’s food pantry as well as others in the area. He said food will be transported to pantries in the coming days.
Moore said he expects for this to be an annual community event or, if there is a need, be held more often.