Concert series at SML features bluegrass, blues, Americana, country

Performers including Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Douglas, Tommy Emmanuel — and a blues triple-header of Ana Popovic, Eric Gales and Mike Zito — are coming to Smith Mountain Lake this year.

The Coves Amphitheater, in Union Hall, will host the series, which begins Saturday with Crawford & Power. That show is already sold out, the band announced, but it will bookend the series with an Oct. 30 show, too, according to a news release.

If those concerts and others from Delbert McClinton, Paul Thorn, Tab Benoit and Pure Prairie League have a familiar look, it’s because they have all played at Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center. That venue’s former general manager, Gary Jackson, is booking the Coves shows, and said in the news release that the aim is “to provide aid and support to those in need through world class concert experiences.”

Net proceeds from the concerts in this lineup will benefit Smith Mountain Lake Good Neighbors, a lake-based nonprofit that serves children with programs including camps, arts programs and free lunches, the organization said in the news release.