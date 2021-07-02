Conservation police prep for busy weekend at Smith Mountain Lake

PENHOOK — Patrols are ramping up in anticipation of another busy Fourth of July weekend at Smith Mountain Lake.
Conservation police officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources are encouraging boaters to be safe and sober this weekend with heavy traffic expected on the water.
Friday marks the start of the department’s Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug related fatalities on the water. It will continue into the Fourth of July weekend.
In addition to increasing awareness, a greater presence of conservation officers is expected this weekend to deter any bad behavior by boaters. Sgt. James Slaughter said between three and five boat patrols are expected to be on the water at any time during the weekend — especially at peak times in the afternoon and during lake’s two scheduled fireworks shows on the water.
“We anticipate this being a really busy weekend,” Slaughter said.
The department has charged four people on Smith Mountain Lake with operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol so far this year. Slaughter said it is not as much as in previous years, but the number is still concerning. “It is up from where we would like to see it,” he said.
While the legal limit for a boat operator’s blood alcohol content is the same as it is for motor vehicle operators at 0.08%, Slaughter warned that external stressors such as the sun, wind and noise can increase alcohol’s effects. He said any groups planning to drink on the water should make sure to have a designated boat operator.
In addition to staying sober, Slaughter is also encouraging boat operators to be safe by wearing a Coast Guard approved life jacket. Virginia law only requires that a life jacket or floatation device be available to all passengers on a boat, but Slaughter said everyone should wear a life jacket while on the water.
“There are just so many things that can happen while on the water that we encourage life jacket use at all times,” Slaughter said.
Of the 21 boating fatalities reported by the department in Virginia in 2020, only one was wearing a life jacket. Slaughter said having a life jacket can be critical if a person suddenly finds themselves in the water following a boating incident.
The Fourth of July also bring a lot of nighttime boaters. Two fireworks shows after dark at Mitchell’s Point Marina on July 2 and July 4 are expected to bring heavy crowds to the Craddock Creek section of the lake.
Many of the fireworks attendees each year have little experience boating at night. Once concern for conservation officers are boaters who use docking lights to navigate the lake after dark. Slaughter said boaters should use only navigation lights when out at night. He also said boat light accessories such as LED lights should be off unless the boat is anchored.
More information on boating rules and regulations can be found on the DWR’s Go Outdoors app available for mobile phones. In addition to up-to-date laws, the app provides tips to help boaters stay safe.