CORRECTION
In a photo series from the graveside burial of former Franklin County Sheriff W.Q. (Quint) Overton, two police officers escorting the hearse on motorcycles were identified in error.

The officers are Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper and Deputy Dean Comer and not deputies from Franklin County as reported in the caption.

The photo series was published in the Wednesday, Oct. 13 edition of The Franklin News-Post.

Also, the mistake has been corrected in the newspaper's online archives.

The News-Post regrets this error.

