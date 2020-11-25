Corrections

 Skip to main content
In the Nov. 6 edition of The Franklin News-Post, the story “Salvation Army to place kettles at area stores,” published an incorrect date.

The Salvation Army will collect donations through Dec. 24, not Nov. 24 as published.

The online version of the story has been updated.

Due to a production error, the last two pages of The Franklin News-Post’s Nov. 20 issue were not printed. The sports stories that were missing from those pages have been published again in today’s issue.

