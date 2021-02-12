Country club begins new era

While no official plans have been made, Dooley said there are discussions to upgrade the fairways on several of the holes to zoysia grass. The fairways on four of the holes were converted to zoysia a few years ago, but the rest are rye grass. Zoysia is considered to be a superior grass for golf courses.

In addition, the club building is already undergoing a significant renovation. Started last November before the sale took place, the renovation includes improvements to several rooms within the club with work still ongoing in some areas.

Connie Bendick was hired as general manager in November and has been overseeing the renovations. While the pandemic prevented the club from hosting events in 2020, she said it gave the club time to make updates.

Bendick said she and Craft are already exploring other ideas for the club and its members.

Craft has been a constant presence at the club in the weeks since he took over ownership, and Bendick said they both plan to be present and visible at the club to allow members quick access to them.

“I think that it is going to make us much more responsive to their needs,” Bendick said.

Dooley said the new ownership and changes at the club are the start of a new life for the 45-year-old club. “I see this as the next chapter at The Waterfront and its a really exciting one.”