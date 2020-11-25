County reaches deal with Rocky Mount, but not Pittsylvania

In the agreement supervisors passed 7-0 after a motion by Rocky Mount District Supervisor Mike Carter, the county agreed to reimburse the town for such expenses as electricity, gas, fuel, insurance and equipment in an amount proportional to the number of calls per quarter that take crews outside town limits. The county also agreed to pay stipends for running those calls.

The town in turn agreed to have the Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department adopt the county’s public safety operating guidelines and procedures. The agreement takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Regarding Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads, located in Penhook just on the other side of the Franklin County border, discussions over funding have been ongoing for months. Pittsylvania County authorities assert that though more than 60% of the incidents that the Cool Branch squads handle are in Franklin County, especially in The Water’s Edge community, Franklin County only supplies 16% of the funding for the squad.

Franklin County officials said they weren’t in a position financially to increase the money paid for Cool Branch services in letters sent in February and August to Pittsylvania County.