County resident receives health council appointment

Franklin County resident Barbara A. Board was appointed recently to serve on the State Health Commissioner’s Advisory Council on Health Disparity and Health Equity.

Created in 1990 and originally known as the Minority Health Advisory Committee, the ACHDHE is a component of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity. Board, who lives in Union Hall, will represent the Southwest Virginia region, along with Bonny K. Dillon. Her four-year term will expire on Jan. 26, 2025.

The mission of the council is “to promote and advocate for the elimination of health disparities among all racial and ethnic minorities and other underserved populations in Virginia,” according to the VDH website.

Responsibilities of the council include advising the commissioner of health concerning health inequities across the commonwealth and recommending strategies and policies to address these disparities.

“I’m really honored to have this opportunity,” Board said. “It’s divine order that I came to this. I’ve spoken about health care throughout my career.”