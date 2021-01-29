Couple preps for life on the road in a school bus

What does it take to make a school bus a home? A detailed plan, very precise measurements and the willingness to live in close quarters.

“With a small space when you put in an appliance like a washer and dryer unit you also have to design the bus to be able to access it and remove it if necessary,” Nik said. “So, everything has to be designed down to the nth.”

“We raised the roof on the bus,” Nik added. “We cut it in half, removed the bus windows and put sheet metal where the windows used to be so we could put in RV windows.”

Where the bus roof is round, they had to bend wood and figure out how to fit a shower sink and toilet in a small space. They decided to conserve space with the bathroom to have more living space in the rest of the bus, reasoning that is where they would spend more time.

“Ever since we met, we’ve lived in a one-bedroom apartment with two dogs,” Nik said. “So, we’ve gotten used to living in close together, especially recently. And some of that went into the design, having a separated space. The bedroom, we’ll be able to close that off, a workspace in the living room will have a foldout desk, and we also have a roof deck which is a fun thing. There’ll be a power outlet up there. That will be my favorite place I think.”