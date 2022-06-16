COURT DAYS AT THE FARMERS' MARKET

Court Days are celebrated annually in Franklin County with music and sales of crafts, foods and drinks.
Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania on Thursday, officials said.
WASHINGTON — A home manufactured in Rocky Mount was featured during the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Homes on the Hill” advocacy initiati…
VINTON — Three Franklin County businesses — Bite Me Confections, Rylor & Co. Designs and Laurel Lynn Designs — were recognized on May 25 a…
Franklin County High School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 school year
According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
Ferrum College, in conjunction with Patrick & Henry Community College, was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the State Council …
Sizzling high temperatures are expected this week for the Roanoke area, as a strong high pressure system often called a “heat dome” builds across much of the southern half of the nation.
Vacationers are starting to make their way back to Smith Mountain Lake in recent weeks. After two years of record crowds, lake-area businesses…
An eight-member history advisory committee recently completed its review of the history and social sciences curriculum framework used by Frank…
The Rocky Mount Town Council is considering buying a new fire truck following a presentation from the Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department on…