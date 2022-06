Franklin County's annual Court Days returns Saturday with events scheduled at the Farmers' Market.

The theme for this year's Court Days is "Making Music and Memories.''

Court Days are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free.

A bake off contest is a featured event.

There will be old timey activities, an expanded kids zone, live entertainment and food and craft vendors.

Several area businesses are sponsoring the event.