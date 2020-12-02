 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 update
0 comments

COVID-19 update

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,634 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 55 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 237,835 this week. The state reports 14,619 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 4,062.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,916 cases, with 168 hospitalizations and 41 deaths. Martinsville has had 709 cases, with 77 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Patrick County has reported 468 cases, including 64 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,450 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 53 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

Watch Now: Related Video

How climate change is threatening Greenland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics