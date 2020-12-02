COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,634 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 55 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 237,835 this week. The state reports 14,619 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 4,062.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,916 cases, with 168 hospitalizations and 41 deaths. Martinsville has had 709 cases, with 77 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Patrick County has reported 468 cases, including 64 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.