COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,275 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 50 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 206,762 this week. The state reports 13,608 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,835.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,621 cases, with 163 hospitalizations and 37 deaths. Martinsville has had 576 cases, with 71 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Patrick County has reported 404 cases, including 61 hospitalizations and 27 deaths.

VDH, in partnership with Carilion Clinic, is hosting another upcoming COVID testing site Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Presbyterian Church, 8585 Callaway Road, Callaway.

Advance registration is required by calling 769-2052.