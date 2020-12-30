COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 2,292 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 77 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 340,297 this week. The state reports 17,782 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 4,920.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 2,552 cases, with 213 hospitalizations and 53 deaths. Martinsville has had 978 cases, with 92 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. Patrick County has reported 732 cases, including 73 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.

VDH is no longer hosting COVID testing sites at this time and instead focusing on distributing the vaccine, according to Nancy Bell, population health manager and public information officer for the West Piedmont Health District.

At press time, 41,709 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine across Virginia. In Franklin County, 342 doses were administered, in Henry County, 85 doses were administered and seven doses were given in Patrick County.