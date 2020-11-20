COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,343 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 52 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 210,787 this week. The state reports 13,815 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,896.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,652 cases, with 164 hospitalizations and 39 deaths. Martinsville has had 595 cases, with 75 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Patrick County has reported 412 cases, including 62 hospitalizations and 27 deaths.
