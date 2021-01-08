COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 2,494 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 84 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 377,300 this week. The state reports 18,636 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 5,226.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 2,883 cases, with 223 hospitalizations and 57 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,062 cases, with 100 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. Patrick County has reported 833 cases, including 72 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.

VDH is no longer hosting COVID testing sites at this time and instead focusing on distributing the vaccine, according to Nancy Bell, population health manager and public information officer for the West Piedmont Health District.

At press time, 116,247 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,204 people fully vaccinated across Virginia, according to the VDH website. In Franklin County, 651 doses have been administered, in Henry County, 372 doses were administered, in Martinsville, four doses were admininstered and 95 doses were given in Patrick County.