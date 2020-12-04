COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,675 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 56 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 244,503 this week. The state reports 15,014 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 4,147.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,967 cases, with 176 hospitalizations and 41 deaths. Martinsville has had 734 cases, with 80 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. Patrick County has reported 482 cases, including 66 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.

COVID-19 testing will be conducted by VDH, in partnership with Carilion Clinic, will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 8 at Franklin Heights Union Church in Union Hall; on Dec. 15 at Henry Fire Department in Henry; and on Dec. 21 at Piedmont Presbyterian Church in Callaway. Registration is recommended by calling 769-2052.