COVID-19 update

At press time, VDH reported 1,156 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 41 hospitalizations and seven deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 194,912 this week. The state reports 13,183 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,726.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,509 cases, with 152 hospitalizations and 35 deaths. Martinsville has had 527 cases, with 69 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Patrick County has reported 367 cases, including 61 hospitalizations and 27 deaths.

Franklin County issued a warning last week regarding the sharp increase in positive cases.

“The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is now advising Franklin County residents and businesses that VDH is stepping up enforcement of Virginia’s executive order regarding facial coverings, social distancing, and facility capacities,” according to a media advisory from Madeline Sefcik, clerk to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.