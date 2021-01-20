COVID-19 update

At press time, 304,562 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 36,826 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 1,373 doses have been administered with 79 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 1,501 doses were administered with 146 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 25 doses were admininstered with one person fully vaccinated, and 284 doses were given in Patrick County, with 12 people fully vaccinated.
Because the vaccine supply is limited, VDH is offering it in phases. Currently, vaccines are available to those in phases 1a and 1b. Phase 1a includes health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes people age 75 and older and frontline essential workers such as first responders, child care and pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff, food and agriculture workers, grocery store workers and mail carriers.
Within the health district, school divisions are working to determine how many teachers and staff members want to receive the vaccine, according to Nancy Bell, West Piedmont Health District public information officer and population health manager.
“Health department staff will organize on-site vaccination events at the schools,” Bell added.
VDH has created a survey for residents to use to find out which phase they fit into, as well as be notified when the vaccine is available for them. The survey and more information about each phase are available at vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine or by calling the VDH hotline at 877-275-8343.
At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 3,001 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 95 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 451,076 this week. The state reports 20,066 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 5,798.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 3,391 cases, with 243 hospitalizations and 64 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,263 cases, with 109 hospitalizations and 29 deaths. Patrick County has reported 939 cases, including 75 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.