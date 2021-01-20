COVID-19 update

At press time, 304,562 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 36,826 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 1,373 doses have been administered with 79 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 1,501 doses were administered with 146 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 25 doses were admininstered with one person fully vaccinated, and 284 doses were given in Patrick County, with 12 people fully vaccinated.

Because the vaccine supply is limited, VDH is offering it in phases. Currently, vaccines are available to those in phases 1a and 1b. Phase 1a includes health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes people age 75 and older and frontline essential workers such as first responders, child care and pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff, food and agriculture workers, grocery store workers and mail carriers.

Within the health district, school divisions are working to determine how many teachers and staff members want to receive the vaccine, according to Nancy Bell, West Piedmont Health District public information officer and population health manager.