COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 2,463 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 81 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 371,913 this week. The state reports 18,526 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 5,191.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 2,838 cases, with 222 hospitalizations and 56 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,049 cases, with 100 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. Patrick County has reported 819 cases, including 72 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.

VDH is no longer hosting COVID testing sites at this time and instead focusing on distributing the vaccine, according to Nancy Bell, population health manager and public information officer for the West Piedmont Health District.

At press time, 89,326 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine across Virginia, according to the VDH website. In Franklin County, 512 doses have been administered, in Henry County, 148 doses were administered and 25 doses were given in Patrick County.