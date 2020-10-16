 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update
At press time, VDH reported 568 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 22 hospitalizations and four deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 162,941 this week. The state reports 11,704 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,388.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,207 cases, with 131 hospitalizations and 30 deaths.

Martinsville has had 442 cases, with 63 hospitalizations and 23 deaths. Patrick County has reported 296 cases, including 52 hospitalizations and 26 deaths.

