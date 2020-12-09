COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,797 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 63 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 262,730 this week. The state reports 15,467 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 4,260.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 2,073 cases, with 185 hospitalizations and 42 deaths. Martinsville has had 781 cases, with 80 hospitalizations and 26 deaths. Patrick County has reported 534 cases, including 67 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.

COVID-19 testing will be conducted by VDH, in partnership with Carilion Clinic, will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 15 at Henry Fire Department in Henry; and on Dec. 21 at Piedmont Presbyterian Church in Callaway. Registration is recommended by calling 769-2052.