COVID-19 update

At press time, VDH reported 732 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 31 hospitalizations and five deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 170,104 this week. The state reports 12,073 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,524.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,268 cases, with 133 hospitalizations and 31 deaths. Martinsville has had 469 cases, with 65 hospitalizations and 23 deaths. Patrick County has reported 313 cases, including 57 hospitalizations and 26 deaths.