COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 2,025 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 68 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 296,093 this week. The state reports 16,503 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 4,553.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 2,259 cases, with 196 hospitalizations and 45 deaths. Martinsville has had 871 cases, with 84 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. Patrick County has reported 633 cases, including 70 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.