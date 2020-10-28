COVID-19 update

At press time, VDH reported 817 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 34 hospitalizations and six deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 175,409 this week. The state reports 12,320 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,600.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,320 cases, with 135 hospitalizations and 31 deaths. Martinsville has had 482 cases, with 65 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Patrick County has reported 320 cases, including 58 hospitalizations and 27 deaths.