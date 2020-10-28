 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 update
0 comments

COVID-19 update

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

At press time, VDH reported 817 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 34 hospitalizations and six deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 175,409 this week. The state reports 12,320 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,600.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,320 cases, with 135 hospitalizations and 31 deaths. Martinsville has had 482 cases, with 65 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Patrick County has reported 320 cases, including 58 hospitalizations and 27 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Multiple casualties in Nice 'terrorist attack,' local mayor says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics