COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,450 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 53 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 221,038 this week. The state reports 14,096 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,942.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,744 cases, with 165 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Martinsville has had 644 cases, with 77 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Patrick County has reported 425 cases, including 63 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.
