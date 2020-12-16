COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,968 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 67 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 288,309 this week. The state reports 16,187 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 4,470.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 2,213 cases, with 195 hospitalizations and 45 deaths. Martinsville has had 853 cases, with 84 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. Patrick County has reported 604 cases, including 69 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.
