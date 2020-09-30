 Skip to main content
COVID cases continue to rise
COVID cases continue to rise

At press time, VDH reported 343 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, up from 329 this time last week.

Cases in Virginia topped 146,593 this week, with 10,916 hospitalizations (up 27 from last week) and 13 additional deaths, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,172.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,065 cases, with 118 hospitalizations and 26 deaths.

Martinsville has had 383 cases, with 61 hospitalizations and 17 deaths. Patrick County has reported 276 cases, including 52 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.

In an email to parents on Monday afternoon, Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Church said a Franklin County High School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 28, after having been on school property three days prior.

“Those individuals with direct exposure were notified as soon as we knew of a possible exposure and are currently quarantining,” Church said in the email. “Franklin County High School will remain open during this time.

“We are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health to identify anyone else who had close contact with the person to determine if they may have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Church advised parents to monitor their children’s health.

