COVID update: Testing sites added

Virginia Department of Health, in partnership with Carilion Clinic, is hosting two upcoming COVID testing sites:

Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at True Vine Baptist Church, 4025 Truevine Road, Union Hall

Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Presbyterian Church, 8585 Callaway Road, Callaway

Advance registration is required by calling 769-2052.

At press time, VDH reported 1,197 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 45 hospitalizations and seven deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 198,027 this week. The state reports 13,339 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,758.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,543 cases, with 155 hospitalizations and 36 deaths. Martinsville has had 542 cases, with 70 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Patrick County has reported 378 cases, including 61 hospitalizations and 27 deaths.