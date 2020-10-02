COVID update

In an email to parents on Wednesday afternoon, Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Church sent an update regarding the diagnosis of a Franklin County High School student.

“We reported to you in a letter on September 28th that we had a student diagnosed with COVID-19,” Church wrote in the email. “We are pleased to report that the student does not have COVID-19 and all students and staff potentially exposed will return to school.”

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 379 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 19 hospitalizations and four deaths.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County reports 1,081 cases with 121 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. Martinsville has had 389 cases with 61 hospitalizations and 19 deaths. Patrick County has had 278 cases, with 52 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.

Cases in Virginia stand at 148,721 cases with 11,092 hospitalizations and 3,228 deaths.