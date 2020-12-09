Crazy Horse manager receives award

Smith Mountain Lake Association President John Rupnik presented Crazy Horse Marina manager Chris Bechtler with the Spirit of the Lake Award recently.

The award came two months after it was announced at the SMLA’s annual town hall held virtually in October.

Bechtler is the first recipient of the award that is given to a person, organization or business that personifies the goodness and quality of lake living.

Rupnik said Bechtler has been instrumental in holding events at Crazy Horse Marina over the years.

In recent years the marina has hosted the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival multiple times, Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days and provided assistance during other events such as Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake Clean-up Day.

“I’m honored to even be considered for it,” Bechtler said.