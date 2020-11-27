Create memories with kids by taking them hunting

Hunting has always been indubitably connected to the Thanksgiving season. As far back as my ever-failing memory serves me, there would always be the sounds of gunfire during the week of and the morning of Thanksgiving.
My dad was not an avid hunter by any means. He grew up in the inner city of Baltimore. But one of the first things he did when he moved our family out to the country north of the city was purchase several guns.
I still remember each one fondly. The only new rifle he bought was a bolt-action .22-caliber with a scope attached. The two used rifles he obtained were a Stevens 16-gauge single shot and a vintage Winchester 12-gauge pump, which was a beast.
And although we never became ardent hunters, my dad taught my brother and I the proper use and respect for firearms. And in doing so, gave us many fond memories of fun and excitement in the wild.
I never truly experienced the environment of impassioned hunting until I moved to Virginia. I remember explicitly the warnings given to me when I first started teaching in Franklin County nearly 25 years ago. “Don’t schedule any new material or important assessments the week of Thanksgiving.”
Why? ”Because half of your class would be out in the wild and not in attendance.” And it was true.
But noticeably, not so much anymore. Just as many other things about the Thanksgiving holiday have changed over the years, and not all for the better, the tradition of the hunt is also waning. The simple fact of the matter is, all across America, hunting is on the decline.
A 2018 report by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the startling statistics that only 5% of Americans ages 16 and older are hunting anymore. This is not a new trend either. According to the Department of Wildlife Resources (formerly the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries), since the 1980s the sport of hunting has been in decline, and Virginia is losing about 3% of its hunters every year.
On just about every imaginable level this is not good news, and I am saying this as someone who is admittedly not an avid hunter. The first and most obvious concern for conservationists would be maintaining the proper deer population to match the carrying capacity for the region. When that balance is not maintained properly, wildlife interactions with humans can become negative and even harmful. Hunting is the primary tool to maintain that balance.
Another concern is that DWR, which manages not just deer, but every species of animal, is primarily self-sufficient in its funding. The bulk of DWR funding comes through license sales and tax monies from the purchase of hunting or fishing equipment. So when hunting declines, so does funding for conservation and management efforts.
DWR has created a number of programs in the past several years to combat this decline, and rightfully have targeted the youth of Virginia in many of them. Unquestionably, the future of the sport of hunting is very much in the hands of young people.
In the words of David Holder, founder and CEO of Raised Hunting, “Hunting doesn’t just teach us about the natural world, the resilient wildlife species that inhabit it, and food awareness. It also teaches us virtues like patience, respect, ethics, confidence, responsibility, and emotional control. It doesn’t take much imagination to agree that more children would be better off as adults with these traits. But on a larger scale, hunter recruitment and retention is extremely important for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors. Hunters are consistently at the forefront of wildlife conservation and habitat restoration efforts. As hunter numbers decline, so too does the funding and interest in these causes. Introducing children to the sport is the cure-all solution.”
This past year, I made a point to purchase my two young grandkids starter rifles and a full complement of hunting garb. Then I took them into the woods to introduce them to the magical sport of hunting. Whether they eventually take to the sport as a future hobby or not is unclear, but there is never any harm done when you introduce young people to the great outdoors.
I am afraid that the attractions of the digital world are slowly addicting our youth to the unhealthy habits of indoor entertainment. There is nothing that can be created digitally that will ever compare to the wonders of nature, and it should be the goal of us all to make sure our children understand and experience that truth.
So this Thanksgiving holiday … go get wild and take the kids with you.
