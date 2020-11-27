Create memories with kids by taking them hunting

Hunting has always been indubitably connected to the Thanksgiving season. As far back as my ever-failing memory serves me, there would always be the sounds of gunfire during the week of and the morning of Thanksgiving.

My dad was not an avid hunter by any means. He grew up in the inner city of Baltimore. But one of the first things he did when he moved our family out to the country north of the city was purchase several guns.

I still remember each one fondly. The only new rifle he bought was a bolt-action .22-caliber with a scope attached. The two used rifles he obtained were a Stevens 16-gauge single shot and a vintage Winchester 12-gauge pump, which was a beast.

And although we never became ardent hunters, my dad taught my brother and I the proper use and respect for firearms. And in doing so, gave us many fond memories of fun and excitement in the wild.

I never truly experienced the environment of impassioned hunting until I moved to Virginia. I remember explicitly the warnings given to me when I first started teaching in Franklin County nearly 25 years ago. “Don’t schedule any new material or important assessments the week of Thanksgiving.”

Why? ”Because half of your class would be out in the wild and not in attendance.” And it was true.