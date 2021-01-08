Creek Freaks of Franklin County splashes into 2021

Kayaking in icy, cold water is generally not high on the list for many folks as a way to ring in the New Year. Yet, for members and friends of the Creek Freaks of Franklin County, it’s not only on the list, it’s at the top of it.

The 2021 New Year’s Flat Water Float was held this year at Twin Ridge Marina on Philpott Lake. Originally scheduled for New Year’s Day, the event was moved to Jan. 2 due to inclement weather.

The schedule change turned out to be a godsend when foul weather made a complete turnaround to offer paddlers a spring-like day. In fact, the weather was so ideal that some local kayakers took the opportunity to hit some whitewater on the Blackwater River.

While a celebratory group of paddlers met at Philpott Lake, including Amanda Teer, Carol Love, Earl Vanover, Connie Blair, along with Angie and Brayden Shirley, Raymond Williams and Kurt Sisson decided to take on the choppy Blackwater River nearby.

The Creek Freaks of Franklin County is a group of outdoor enthusiasts who love to paddle and take a special interest in Franklin County’s blueways.

More information is available on the group’s Facebook page, Creek Freaks of F.C., or at playfranklincounty.com.