 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creek Freaks of Franklin County splashes into 2021
0 comments
top story

Creek Freaks of Franklin County splashes into 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kayaking in icy, cold water is generally not high on the list for many folks as a way to ring in the New Year. Yet, for members and friends of the Creek Freaks of Franklin County, it’s not only on the list, it’s at the top of it.

The 2021 New Year’s Flat Water Float was held this year at Twin Ridge Marina on Philpott Lake. Originally scheduled for New Year’s Day, the event was moved to Jan. 2 due to inclement weather.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The schedule change turned out to be a godsend when foul weather made a complete turnaround to offer paddlers a spring-like day. In fact, the weather was so ideal that some local kayakers took the opportunity to hit some whitewater on the Blackwater River.

While a celebratory group of paddlers met at Philpott Lake, including Amanda Teer, Carol Love, Earl Vanover, Connie Blair, along with Angie and Brayden Shirley, Raymond Williams and Kurt Sisson decided to take on the choppy Blackwater River nearby.

The Creek Freaks of Franklin County is a group of outdoor enthusiasts who love to paddle and take a special interest in Franklin County’s blueways.

More information is available on the group’s Facebook page, Creek Freaks of F.C., or at playfranklincounty.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Latest Headlines

Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in November (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount…

Watch Now: Related Video

Boris Johnson condemns Trump's actions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics