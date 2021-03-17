Crews spend two days getting fire contained

A brush fire reported last Thursday afternoon in Callaway kept fire crews busy until well into the day on Saturday, according to Bill Sweeney of the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The fire that began in a mountainous area off Turners Creek Road burned about 33 acres before it was extinguished, Sweeney said.

“It was in really, really rough terrain,” with extremely steep slopes, he said. “In many areas it was a tangle to get through.” Because the fire was not accessible using four-wheelers or all-terrain vehicles, fire crews had to battle the blaze on foot.

When the fire was initially reported on Thursday, nearly two dozen volunteer and career firefighters responded to the scene. “Franklin County is blessed with the quality of volunteers we have here,” Sweeney said.

After establishing a fire line, crews were able to get the fire under control by early Friday morning; however, a snag fell across the fire line, which, coupled with gusty winds, caused it to spread again, Sweeney said.

Crews were able to contain it again late Friday night, and on Saturday, Sweeney said more than a dozen members from the Virginia Department of Forestry, including some from Carroll and Pittsylvania counties, spent the day extinguishing hot spots and mopping up.