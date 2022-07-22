Driver charged with DUI after crash kills 2 in Rocky Mount

Town police have charged Nicholas A. Davis with driving while under the influence in connection with a three-vehicle collision Tuesday that killed two Franklin County residents.

Franklin County residents Melissa A. Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18, died following the collision, which occurred within the intersection of Virginia 40 and Virginia 122 in Rocky Mount.

Davis, 31, of Glade Hill, has been convicted of numerous traffic infractions in Franklin County over the past decade, according to online court records.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department, Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department, Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety responded to a call about the collision. Holland and Hernandez were two of five Franklin County residents involved in the collision, according to a Friday afternoon press release from the town of Rocky Mount.

Holland was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision and died at the scene. Her passenger, Hernandez, was also pronounced dead after Franklin County Public Safety transported him to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount.

The press release identified the other two vehicle drivers as Davis and Matthew Carter, 41, neither of whom required medical transportation from the scene of the collision. Carter was traveling with a passenger, who was not identified in the press release.

Town police said the investigation of the event is still underway.