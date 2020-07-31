You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rocky Mount man arrested for June burglary of milling company
0 comments

Rocky Mount man arrested for June burglary of milling company

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
GREGORY LEE LEDBETTER

Gregory Ledbetter

A Rocky Mount man was arrested Wednesday, July 29 in connection to a June 13 or 14 (Saturday/Sunday) break-in at Exchange Milling Co. in Rocky Mount, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

A Thursday, July 30  press release from FCSO Sgt. Megan Patterson said Gregory Ledbetter, 43, was arrested and charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of burglary at night and one count of receiving stolen goods.

A Tuesday, June 16 press release from Patterson said items taken during the break-in of the Franklin Street business included clothing, boots and other items totaling to more than $6,600.

Ledbetter is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics