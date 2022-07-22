Two Roanoke women charged after reported breaking and entering in Hardy

Two Roanoke women have been charged with petty larceny following an early Monday morning report of a possible breaking and entering in Hardy, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Megan Huston explained that the office received a call at approximately 4 a.m. about a possible breaking and entering that was in progress at a residential construction site in the 100 block of Windridge Parkway.

The caller provided the office with subject identifiers, a description of the vehicle and the direction it was traveling when it left the site. A deputy working in the area responded and found a vehicle matching the description. A traffic stop was performed.

During the stop, Magen Shea Rader, 34, and Amelia Louise Campbell, 25, were identified.

According to Huston, the vehicle came up as being stolen from Vinton. Items related to the residential construction site larceny were found inside the vehicle.

Both Rader and Campbell were arrested at the scene.

Rader was charged with petty larceny of more than $500 and receiving stolen goods of $200 or more. She was also served on an outstanding warrant for possession of Schedule I/II drugs out of Alleghany County. She is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.

Campbell was charged with petty larceny of more than $1,000 and stolen goods: buy/receive, larceny of less than $1,000. She is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.

Huston noted that the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be forthcoming.