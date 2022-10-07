Cruise-in for a Cause is Saturday

The Franklin County Humane Society has announced it will hold its inaugural Cruise-in for a Cause event Saturday (Oct.8) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Midpoint Chevrolet, on 17801 Virgil H. Goode Hwy in Rocky Mount.

The Wildfire Band, a five-piece band that pairs country and bluegrass music with a southern rock flavor, will have crowds rocking at the event.

Speaking of flavor, event goers should bring their appetites because Palumbo’s Hoagie House will be serving up steak/chicken hoagies, specialty burgers, wings and more.

Homestead Creamery will also have the ice cream truck on-hand for those with a sweet tooth.

Raffles, prizes and adoptable pets will be on-site at the cruise-in.

“We are extremely excited to host an event of this magnitude, and we hope people will come and learn more about our organization and the wonderful pets we have for adoption,” said Briana Barker, event planner.

“Due to the pandemic, the economic downturn and limited veterinarian services, the humane society has experienced a decline in donations and adoptions as well as an increase in dog and cat surrenders.”

The event is designed to raise funds as the humane is a non-profit organization that receives no government funding.

The shelter has been experiencing a decline in adoptions as have many shelters nationwide, driving up medical and food costs.

“We started seeing a decline in adoptions in 2021 and the trend extended into this year as well,” said Anita Cannaday-Scott, humane society shelter director.

“Unfortunately, the volume of pets does not seem to be decreasing.” Cannaday-Scott said, adding added the shelter uses upwards of 50 cans of wet food a day during kitten season, which is still on-going.

The shelter has more than 300 animals in its care.

Since 1999, the humane society has provided care to more than 25,000 animals at the adoption center.

More than 73,000 animals have been spayed/neutered at its Planned Pethood Clinic which opened in 2000.

Our mission is to create a community where all dogs and cats get a chance for a healthy and happy life in a loving home by promoting rescue, adoption and spay/neuted, humane society officials said.