Cutest baby calendars now on sale

The 2021 Cutest Baby calendars, produced by the Franklin County Perinatal Education Center, are on sale now for $5 each.

There's a featured baby for each month, as well as pages of collages of all the babies who entered the contest.

The center also highlights the programs and services it offers to the community, along with a request for donations. Because of this year's COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased need for supplies and support, according to a letter provided in the calendar.

"We have distributed unprecedented assistance in the form of baby and mom supplies and event funds to help families with very young children have a roof over their heads during this stressful time," the letter said. "As with many of our partners, demand has increased three-fold and our resources are shrinking to an alarming level."

The nonprofit's mission is to educate women, teens and families in the areas of prenatal care, pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, infant care, child seat safety, reproductive health and hygiene.

Proceeds from calendar sales benefit the center's programs. Calendars can be purchased at the center at 335 South Main St., Rocky Mount.

More information is available at fcpec.org.