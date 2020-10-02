Deadline for small business grants is Oct. 9

The application for local businesses to apply for Small Business Recovery Grants is Oct. 9.

Franklin County began accepting applications Sept. 8 for the second round of one-time grants of up to $10,000 to assist small businesses in Franklin County, as well as businesses in the towns of Boones Mill and Rocky Mount.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors set aside $500,000 to fund the grant pool through the use of a portion of CARES funding it received from the U.S. Treasury via the Commonwealth of Virginia.

This amount is in addition to the original $500,000 that was allocated in the first round of small business recovery grants. In the first round, Franklin County provided a total of $478,308 to 117 county businesses to assist with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are grants that do not need to be repaid if the business meets the program requirements for use of the money.