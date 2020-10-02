Deadline for small business grants is Oct. 9

The application for local businesses to apply for Small Business Recovery Grants is Oct. 9.
Franklin County began accepting applications Sept. 8 for the second round of one-time grants of up to $10,000 to assist small businesses in Franklin County, as well as businesses in the towns of Boones Mill and Rocky Mount.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors set aside $500,000 to fund the grant pool through the use of a portion of CARES funding it received from the U.S. Treasury via the Commonwealth of Virginia.
This amount is in addition to the original $500,000 that was allocated in the first round of small business recovery grants. In the first round, Franklin County provided a total of $478,308 to 117 county businesses to assist with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are grants that do not need to be repaid if the business meets the program requirements for use of the money.
To date, the county has received 81 applications from local businesses for funds in the second round and anticipates providing approximately $270,000 in grant funding to these businesses. In the second round of funding, the grant pool is open to any business of less than 500 employees that did not receive funding in the first round and to self-employed persons that operate their business full-time without employees. Grants are available on a first come, first served basis until Oct. 9 or the funding runs out, whichever occurs first.
The U.S. Treasury’s guidance allows localities to provide “grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption” due to COVID-19. That can include temporary business closures, reduced revenue, reduction in workforce and other impacts caused by the pandemic.
The towns of Boones Mill and Rocky Mount have set up their own grant programs to help town businesses, and those businesses located within a town are eligible to apply for both the town grant, as well as the Franklin County grant. Franklin County has structured its grant program to offer maximum awards based on employment levels.
Businesses will be able to apply for the maximum grant amount based on their employment level or their actual demonstrable COVID-19 financial impact, whichever is less.
The guidelines of the program and the application are at www.franklincountyva.gov or by contacting Vincent Copenhaver at 483-3030 or vincent.copenhaver@franklincountyva.gov.
The grant amount will be based on the number of full-time equivalent employees, including the owner:
1–5 employees — maximum grant award: $2,500
6–10 employees — maximum grant award: $5,000
11–25 employees — maximum grant award: $7,500
26 or more employees — maximum grant award: $10,000
