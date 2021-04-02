Delegation visits health department

Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey (from left) and Virginia’s first lady Pamela Northam visited the Franklin County Health Department on March 26 during a vaccination clinic for McDonald’s of Rocky Mount employees. Steve Bailey explains the process of receiving the vaccine to a recipient. Anyone interested in signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).