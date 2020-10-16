 Skip to main content
Deputy wins award for service
WoodmenLife and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently rewarded Deputy Leon Goodin (left) for his commitment to the community during September. Goodin joined the sheriff’s office after working for about 33 years with the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office. Goodin works part-time in the courts and transportation. He was presented with the award by H.L. Nolen, the sheriff’s office community outreach coordinator.

