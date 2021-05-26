Dillon retires from Sandy Ridge pulpit after 34 years

WIRTZ - Rev. Joe Dillon, pastor of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, leads his parishioners for the last time Sunday as a full-time minister.
On Monday, Dillon retires from the pulpit after 34 years of service.
A graduate of Bluefield College and Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, Dillon has seen growth in the Wirtz community church during his tenure.
"Pastor Joe,'' as members affectionately call him, said the church has grown "in numbers and spiritually'' since he took over as pastor in 1987.
Dillon said his most important roles as pastor are "focusing on Christ and teaching the Bible, loving the people and letting them love you.''
"Pastor Joe has set an example of how to live a Christian life'' said Marsha Chitwood, a long-time member of the church.
"Pastor Joe is a Bible believer and pastor,'' said JoAnn Boone, a member of the church for 53 years.
"He is a 100% faith leader. He is on duty 24 (hours)/7 (days),'' said Vera Shively, a member of the church since 1971.
"People can call any time,'' Dillon said. "One call can change the plans for the whole day. If a pastor isn't there when you need him, he doesn't need to be there.''
Dillon was by Chitwood's side when her daughter once needed surgery at the University of Virginia.
"Pastor Joe drove to Charlottesville to have prayer and show his concern for our daughter and us. His commitment to (our church) is undeniable,'' Chitwood said.
Shively said she maintains a weekly contact list of those who are sick, in nursing homes and otherwise in need of prayer for the church.
"Pastor Joe stays in constant contact with me about those in need of prayer. He's kept me updated for the past 33 years,'' Shively said.
In preparing his Sunday sermons, Dillon has a routine, according to Anita Dillon, his wife of 41 years.
"He begins with prayer. He reads, frequently using numerous translations and texts,'' she said.
"He sends an email to parishioners with a short Bible passage review with phrases that clearly define him such as 'God is good all the time,''' she said.
Anita Dillon serves as the church's choir director and head of the music ministry, and the husband-and-wife team must be in accord with what is presented on Sundays.
"Anita does not know what the sermon topic is, yet the anthem ties right in with it,'' said church member Lisa James, who serves as pianist and church secretary.
"Every once in a while, he will request a hymn,'' Anita Dillon said.
Joe Dillon said he is a "community pastor.'' He grew up in Franklin County, leaving only to attend college, where he met his wife, and seminary.
The church's foundation and christening dates to 1901. Sixteen years ago, renovations were made to the fellowship hall, choir room, bathrooms and 100 seats were added to the sanctuary.
"We aimed to do (the renovations) in three phases, but we were blessed with money to complete it in one phase,'' Dillon said.
In retirement, Dillon said he and Anita plan to spend time with family, rest and take care of some bucket list stuff. He plans to remain in Franklin County and continue his community ministry.
As to his legacy, it's "loving people and being a friend,'' Dillon said, adding that he "emphasizes friendship as an important part of his ministry.''
"He reaches people far beyond our church walls just by having a wonderful listening ear. He provides comforting words from God when people need it most,'' James said.
Sandy Ridge's search for a new pastor is underway, long-time church member and search committee vice chairman Neysa Allen said.
"Our church family congratulates Joe and Anita on this milestone and prays that God will continue to bless them,'' Allen said.
"Their commitment to The Great Commandment (of Christ) has truly made a difference in the lives of others, giving hope and encouragement to so many.
"The future of Sandy Ridge is both blessed and secured as God leads us to discover the pastor who will follow in Joe's memorable footsteps,'' Allen said.
Terri Robertson is a retired principal with Franklin County Public Schools and a member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church.