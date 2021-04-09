Dogwood Glen Trail offers rolling hills, sweeping views

As much as we might consider ourselves trail experts, there will always be new trails to blaze or hidden trails nearby that we have not yet discovered. I learn of many of these new destinations in casual conversation with friends and fellow hikers or sometimes through my own research.

The other day I came across a two-year-old blog by Casey Higgins titled, “Underrated Hiking Trails In Virginia’s Blue Ridge.” I was pleased that she acknowledged the trails of our local nature preserves: Poor Mountain, Grassy Hill, Read Mountain and Bottom Creek Gorge. I also hoped that the article might provide me with at least one new opportunity, which it did.

I love the excitement and anticipation of getting on a trail for the first time. I must admit though, my ego took a bit of a hit, and I was embarrassed that a trail so close to home that I had not yet traversed. Therein may be a lesson for us all, you don’t always need to travel long distances to discover new and interesting hiking destinations.

So this week I was off to experience for the first time the Dogwood Glen Trail along Philpott Lake. The trail is at the southern tip of the lake and stretches along the shoreline from Philpott Dam to Salthouse Branch Recreation Area. There is ample parking at both trailheads, but keep in mind there may be a day-use fee at Salthouse Branch.