Driver dies in crash on U.S. 220

A driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle crashed into a dump truck on U.S. 220 in Rocky Mount, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the Virginia 40 interchange after a state trooper reported clocking a Chevrolet Impala, driven by Jesse L.R. Chance, 18, of Rocky Mount, going 81 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, officials said.

The Impala was headed northbound at the time, but took the Virginia 40 exit when the trooper attempted to pull it over, authorities said.

The car then made a U-turn on Muse Field Road and got back on the North ramp, officials said, where it collided with the dump truck.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles across the median and into the southbound lanes.

State police said Chance, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The dump truck driver wasn't injured.

Most lanes of U.S. 220 around the interchange were closed by the wreck until about 10:30 p.m.

The collision remains under investigation.