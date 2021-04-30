 Skip to main content
Drug Take Back collects 251 pounds of medications
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mount Police Department together collected more than 251 pounds of unused and expired medications during the Drug Take-Back event on April 24 in Franklin County. The sheriff’s office set up a collection site at its Westlake substation, collecting 66.2 pounds of medications. Rocky Mount Police Department set up at Walmart in Rocky Mount and collected 185.5 pounds of unused drugs. With Walmart Manager Kevin Bowling (from left), are Community Resource Officer Tim Taylor and First Sgt. S.E. Richardson.

- Stacey Gordon

