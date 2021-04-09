Drug Take Back Day is April 24

The FRESH Prevention Coalition and Drug Enforcement Administration have partnered with the Rocky Mount Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to host two collection sites for Drug Take Back Day.

Drive-through collection sites will be set up outside Walmart in Rocky Mount and at the sheriff’s office Westlake substation at Westlake Corner on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Expired, unused or unwanted medications, including liquids, pills and patches, will be accepted; however, syringes, lancets and sharps cannot be collected.

National Take Back Day events can prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths, according to the DEA’s Take Back Day website. The 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health “showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet,” according to the website.

The FRESH Prevention Coalition is a program through Piedmont Community Services that works to change behaviors and attitudes to prevent substance abuse among youth and families in Franklin County, according to its website.